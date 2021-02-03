News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Partial List Of Nominees For The Golden Globe Awards
1-MIN READ

Partial List Of Nominees For The Golden Globe Awards

Partial List Of Nominees For The Golden Globe Awards

Partial list of nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards: Best motion picture, drama: The Father; Mank; Nomadland; The Trial of the Chicago 7; Promising Young Woman.

LOS ANGELES: Partial list of nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards: Best motion picture, drama: The Father; Mank; Nomadland; The Trial of the Chicago 7; Promising Young Woman.

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; Hamilton,; Music; Palm Springs; The Prom.

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Frances McDormand, Nomadland; Viola Davis, Ma Raineys Black Bottom; Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman”; Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman; Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal; Chadwick Boseman, Ma Raineys Black Bottom; Anthony Hopkins, The Father; Gary Oldman, Mank; Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian.

Best comedy or musical TV series: Schitts Creek; Ted Lasso; The Great; The Flight Attendant; Emily in Paris.

Best drama TV series: The Crown; Lovecraft Country; The Mandalorian; Ozark; Ratched.

Best director: Chlo Zhao, Nomadland; Regina King, One Night in Miami; David Fincher, Mank; Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7; Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman.

Best limited series or TV movie are: Normal People; The Queen’s Gambit; Small Acts; The Undoing; Unorthodox.

Best original song: Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah; Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7; Io S (Seen), The Life Ahead; Speak Now, One Night In Miami; Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Animated Film: Onward; The Croods: A New Age; Over the Moon; Soul; Wolfwalkers


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...