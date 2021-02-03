Partial List Of Nominees For The Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES: Partial list of nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards: Best motion picture, drama: The Father; Mank; Nomadland; The Trial of the Chicago 7; Promising Young Woman.

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; Hamilton,; Music; Palm Springs; The Prom.

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Frances McDormand, Nomadland; Viola Davis, Ma Raineys Black Bottom; Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman”; Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman; Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal; Chadwick Boseman, Ma Raineys Black Bottom; Anthony Hopkins, The Father; Gary Oldman, Mank; Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian.

Best comedy or musical TV series: Schitts Creek; Ted Lasso; The Great; The Flight Attendant; Emily in Paris.

Best drama TV series: The Crown; Lovecraft Country; The Mandalorian; Ozark; Ratched.

Best director: Chlo Zhao, Nomadland; Regina King, One Night in Miami; David Fincher, Mank; Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7; Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman.

Best limited series or TV movie are: Normal People; The Queen’s Gambit; Small Acts; The Undoing; Unorthodox.

Best original song: Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah; Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7; Io S (Seen), The Life Ahead; Speak Now, One Night In Miami; Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Animated Film: Onward; The Croods: A New Age; Over the Moon; Soul; Wolfwalkers