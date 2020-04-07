'Partly Proud, Partly Embarrassed' Taapse Pannu Shares Throwback Pic of Taking Oath as School Head Girl

Taapsee Pannu is on a throwback mode for a while now, using the lockdown time to share pictures from sets of films like Pink, Naam Shabana and Chashme Baddoor. The actress has now posted a picture of herself from her school days, when she was appointed the head girl, saying she is party proud and partly embarrassed of the photo.

The picture has Taapsee taking her oath as the head girl, but she looks a little shy while doing so. The actress wrote, "Since the time I knew what being a prefect in school is I had dreamt to be the Head Girl of my school and this was the day that dream came true. One of those rare things in life I planned and it actually happened (considering all my other plans for life have failed but probably for good 😁) standing there taking oath I am probably just lost in thought of how when u wish for something so bad it can actually come true n that’s y probably I am (embarrassingly) not looking ahead! Which I should!"

The actress also joked about the fact that the head boy was looking at the camera that was taking pictures of them. "Considering the Head boy is more interested to look into my camera, I don't think I should be the only one embarrassed of this picture."

Taapsee had said in an earlier interview that she was always a competitive person, which made her take part debates and contests in school, as well as want to be the prefect and head girl. "I used to love getting into competitions, and not just beauty pageants. I was into dancing, public speaking. I was always the leader of the gang. I used to be the head girl, student of the year. I've always been a very competitive person," she had said.

