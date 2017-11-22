English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Passes Away at 67
The teen and pre-teen idol starred in the 1970s sitcom and sold millions of records as the musical group's lead singer.
Image: Reuters Pictures
New York: David Cassidy, the former teenage heart-throb of 1970s TV show The Partridge Family, has died at the age of 67, a statement said.
Publicist JoAnn Geffen released the statement saying Cassidy had died "surrounded by those he loved", ABC online reported.
No further details were immediately available, but Geffen said Cassidy was in a Florida hospital on Saturday suffering from organ failure.
Cassidy was diagnosed with dementia in his 60s. Earlier in 2017, he was reported to be struggling with memory loss. The actor said he would end his 50-year career and stop touring in order to "enjoy life".
"The Partridge Family" aired from 1970-74 and was intended at first as a vehicle for Shirley Jones, the Oscar-winning actress and Cassidy's stepmother.
Jones played Shirley Partridge, a widow with five children with whom she forms a popular act that travels on a psychedelic bus.
The cast featured Cassidy as eldest son and family heartthrob Keith Partridge.
