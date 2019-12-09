Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Parts in Downton Abbey and Harry Potter Weren't 'Satisfying', Says Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith, most popular for playing Professor Minerva McGonagall in the JK Rowling's world of magic and Dowager Countess Violet Crawley in the period drama, said neither of the parts in the franchises satisfied her as an artiste.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 8:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Parts in Downton Abbey and Harry Potter Weren't 'Satisfying', Says Maggie Smith
Actress Maggie Smith in Harry Potter film

Veteran actor Maggie Smith may have had an extensive, varied career on stage, films and TV, but she doesn't consider her roles in "Downton Abbey" or the "Harry Potter" films as an integral part of her filmography.

Smith, most popular for playing Professor Minerva McGonagall in the JK Rowling's world of magic and Dowager Countess Violet Crawley in the period drama, said neither of the parts in the franchises satisfied her as an artiste.

"I am deeply grateful for the work in 'Potter' and indeed 'Downton' but it wasn't what you'd call satisfying. I didn't really feel I was acting in those things," Smith, 84, told the UK's Evening Standard.

She said she and the late Alan Rickman, who played Professor Severus Snape, used to joke that their work on the Potter films was made up entirely of reaction shots.

However, Smith added there was a upside to starring in the films, fronted by Daniel Radcliffe, as they helped her to bond with her five grandchildren.

The actor also said she would have preferred to be on the stage, but there was no work.

"I wanted to get back to the stage so much because theatre is basically my favourite medium, and I think I felt as though I'd left it all unfinished. But there wasn't anything that came along."

Smith recently returned to the stage in Christopher Hampton's "A German Life" at the Bridge Theatre in London.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram