Party Anthem Titled Killer From Nikamma Out, Shilpa Shetty Sets Stage On Fire

The creators of the film Nikamma have released yet another song titled Killer, following the smash chartbuster, Nikamma Title Track, which is keeping the nation grooving. Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, and Shilpa Shetty feature in the film. Mika Singh and Amaal Mallik sang Nikamma’s Killer, while Kumaar wrote the lyrics. The principal actors are seen dancing and frolicking around throughout the song.

Killer is an enthusiastic and upbeat tune that will quickly become the year’s party anthem. In the song, Abhimanyu wears a white kurta-pyjama, Shirley looks stunning in a rich pink lehenga, and Shilpa dazzles in a yellow saree. The trio also appears to be grooving during a wedding function. The song left the audience in awe of their dance moves.

The film, directed by Sabbir Khan, is billed as an action comedy. Nikamma is a remake of Middle-Class Abbayi, a 2017 Telugu action comedy film starring Nani and Sai Pallavi.

Nikamma will be released in theatres on June 17. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G and Rakul Preet Singh’s Nikamma will compete for box office supremacy, with Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting parts.

Shilpa is returning to the big screen after 15 years with Nikamma. Earlier, she was seen in Apne in 2007 and her most recent film Hungama 2 which came out last year premiered on OTT.

