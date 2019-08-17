Party of Four on the Way: Lisa Haydon Announces Second Pregnancy with Adorable Post

Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon is expecting her second child. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to post an adorable picture with husband Dino Lavlani and their first child Zack. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "Party of four on the way".

In the picture, Lisa's baby bump is visible. The actress, her husband and son are all smiles and happy.

Take a look:

Lisa got married in 2016 to her longtime boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017 and named him Zack Lalvani.

Earlier, talking about her first pregnancy, Lisa told IANS, "I knew I wasn't going to have to choose one or the other. Sure, having a kid opened my eyes to a whole new world and way of living and one's priorities may change. But it's up to each individual and what they want to make of it."

"I was filming a web series till I was five months pregnant. I did the cover of Vogue India with Hrithik (Roshan) when I was four months pregnant... I believe that we are finally arriving at a place where women don't need to have career apprehensions towards starting a family. You can have it all. You might have to run a tight ship and have the occasional meltdown but it's all good," she added.

Lisa, who made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2010 film "Aisha", and has also featured in "Housefull 3", has also been appreciated for her role in films like "Queen" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". She was also part of "India's Next Top Model" Season 1 and 2 along with "Top Model India". She has also appeared in the web series "The Trip".

