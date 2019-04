Parul Chauhan aka Swarna Confirms Quitting 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Here’s Why

Parul Chauhan, who won millions of hearts with her character Swarna Manish Goenka in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has decided to bid adieu to the superhit show. Parul has been a part of the show since 2016 and has been portraying the role of Mohsin Khan aka Kartik’s mother and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira’s mother-in-law.Apparently, the reason behind her split with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is her denial to age on-screen. Parul, who was asked to play the character of grandmother, as the show advances. The actress denied playing the role due to her own choices.Meanwhile, there have been several reports claiming that Parul is having differences with producer Rajan Shahi.Justifying her decision, Parul told TOI, "Yes, I have decided to quit the show as I was not ready to play grandmother’s role. I think I won’t be able to do justice with character. I spoke to Rajan sir (Producer) and thankfully he understood my concerns.” The actress has not spoken anything about the reports suggesting her differences with Rajan Shahi.Parul became a household name with her debut show Sapna Baabul Ka- Bidaai. In the popular show, she essayed the role of Ragini, along with Sara Khan, Angad Hasija, Kinshuk Mahajan and Alok Nath.On the personal front, Parul got married to boyfriend Chirag Thakkar in December last year.Follow @news18movies for more