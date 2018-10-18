GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Parvathy on Not Getting Work Post Women In Cinema Collective: We’re the Odd Ones

Malayalam Actress Parvathy says, she is jealous of Bollywood actresses because they'll still have work after voicing #MeToo.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2018, 7:04 PM IST
Parvathy on Not Getting Work Post Women In Cinema Collective: We’re the Odd Ones
Image Courtesy: Parvathy Thiruvothu/ Instagram
Parvathy, a popular name in the Southern film industry, has revealed that she had a rough year in the Malayalam film industry after she joined the Women in Cinema Collective.

Recently in an interview with Film Companion, Parvathy told that she and other actresses in the Women In Cinema Collective are not offered any films because they are considered as the odd ones out for voicing the issues faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

The actress, who received critical acclaim for her work in Hindi film Qarib Qarib Singlle, said that she's jealous of Bollywood actresses because even after raising their voices in the #MeToo movement they will have work. Film Companion quoted the actress as saying, "What I noticed, and what I’m jealous of, is that they’re being promised work, they’re being taken care of. Here you have producers and production houses saying, ‘Come out and speak, you will not lose your job.’ And we don’t have that. See, none of us in the WCC are getting any offers. The minute WCC is attached to our name, we’re the odd ones out. ‘Don’t talk to her.’ So it’s taken a direct hit. That’s sad because Kerala is supposed to be progressive."

She also spoke how fans have turned into goons threatening them with rape and death. "The online attacks, the death threats, the rape threats – it’s unbelievable that fans associations have turned into these mafia goons who attack you. We’re all scared for our lives, we’re scared for our parents’ lives. If we speak, we don’t know if they’ll burn down our houses," said Parvathy.

For the unversed, Women in Cinema Collective is a nonprofit organisation that was formed in 2017 with an intention to educate the society at large and bring about a positive change by collectively working towards the issues faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry.
