Parvathy Resigns from AMMA, Criticises Edavela Babu in Strongly-worded Note

Actress Parvathy Thiruvoth has resigned from actors body AMMA. The decision comes in the backdrop of reference made by AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu regarding the survivor in the actress assault.

Last day in an interview to a Malayalam News, while answering a question regarding the upcoming movie being produced by AMMA, Edavela Babu said that survivor will not be part of the movie.

"Now she is not in AMMA, that's all I can say, we cannot bring back those who have died, we will have to make the movie with members of AMMA", he can be heard as saying.

Parvathy has put a Facebook post lashing out at AMMA and Edavela Babu for the remarks.

It read, "In 2018, when my friends resigned from AMMA, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching AMMA General Secretary speak to Reporter TV's Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction.

Mr Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I’m certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues pertaining to women.

I would like to resign from A.M.M.A with immediate effect. Moreover, I strongly demand the resignation of Mr Edavela Babu. I hope other conscientious members will also demand for the same, and I will be keenly watching to see who will come forward. I urge every member to see that it’s a hazy bubble of “welfare” that’s wrapped around a core of corrupt morals."