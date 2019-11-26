Parvathy Thiruvothu Bashes 'Misogynistic' Arjun Reddy in Front of Vijay Deverakonda
Parvathy Thiruvothu, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manoj Bajpayee, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay Deverakonda were a part of a discussion hosted by a film critic.
Image: Parvathy, Vijay Deverakonda/ Instagram
Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy, both directed by Sandeep Vanga, created a stir in the country due to its controversial content. Kabir Singh was the official remake of Arjun Reddy, wherein the character of the male lead is portrayed as a misogynist and dominant lover to a frail and feeble woman.
The films created a furore in the country for giving a shout out to abusive relationships. Many film critics also called out the filmmaker for his idea “that if people can't hit each other in a relationship, it's not love.”
Film critic Anupama Chopra recently conducted a panel discussion and interviewed a bunch of actors together who have made their mark in Indian cinema in recent times. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manoj Bajpayee, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay Deverakonda were a part of the discussion.
During the interview, Parvathy didn’t mince her words in criticising the concept of Arjun Reddy in front of Vijay. "When a man is being misogynistic and abusive, and you show that in a way that incites applause in the audience, then that's glorification. There has to be commercial, there has to be fun. But without demeaning gender."
Calling herself a feminist, she explains, "I can feel lustful towards a character and not make it vulgar and dispensable. With respect bhi ho sakta hai. I'm definitely against such films which glorify such characters."
Social media was quick to come out in support of the Uyare actress and lauded her for honestly and rightly speaking out her mind.
