Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: 5 Sizzling Disco Songs Of The Glamorous Actress

Actress Parveen Babi would have turned 71 today. The legendary actress made a name for herself by playing mostly bold roles throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. Regarded as one of the most glamorous actresses in Hindi cinema, Babi was also a model and an interior designer.

Babi, who made her debut with Charitra (1973), delivered power-packed performances in Majboor (1974) and Deewaar (1975). She gave up acting in 1985 and was diagnosed with diabetes later in her life. The actress bid adieu to this world in 2005 at the age of 55. As today we remember her on her 71 st birth anniversary, here are some sizzling dance numbers picturized on her.

Jawani Janeman

One of the most popular chartbusters of all time, Jawani Janeman song from Namak Halaal (1982) was crooned by legendary singer Asha Bhosle and composed by Bappi Lahiri. This riveting song brought out the seductive side of Babi on the screen.

Raat Baaki

In Raat Baaki song from Namak Halaal (1982), Babi can be seen donning a vampish look. The peppy number was composed by Bappi Lahiri and sung by Asha Bhosle. Shashi Kapoor also lent his voice to this song.

Yeh Din Toh Aata Hai

A foot-tapping number from Mahaan (1983), Ye Din Toh Aata Hai features Babi in a red outfit. Asha Bhosle and RD Burman, who also composed its music gave their voices to this song.

No Parking

A classic Bollywood disco track from Mangal Pandey (1983), No Parking shows Babi draped in a golden dress. She dazzled as the disco queen in this song sung by Sharon Prabhakar and composed by Anu Malik.

Yaaron Mere Yaar Se Milo

In this track from Gehri Chot (1986) Babi kept her fans glued to the screen. It’s Usha Khanna’s composition and crooned by Asha Bhosle.

