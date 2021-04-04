Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: Revisiting Iconic Numbers of the Disco Queen

80s and 90s was the era which ushered a new wave of disco music in Hindi cinema. One contender who emerged at the top as disco queen was Parveen Babi. Trendsetter in Bollywood, she refused to depict the archetypal reticent woman. The actress had quite a few iconic disco songs to her credits. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, we look back at some iconic dance numbers picturized on her.

A foot-tapping song from the 1983 blockbuster, RD Burman used both Western as well as Indian musical instruments in this one. Parveen would often be seen wooing an aggrieved boyfriend or just seeking his attention. In this track it was Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Parveen as usual was her vibrant self.

Bappi Lahiri gave this chartbuster his own tweak. Parveen donned a vampish look and it was said that the actress desired to get the perfect look. She nails this song with her smooth groovy moves. Asha Bhosle and Bappi Lahiri lent vocals and not many know Shashi Kapoor

joined them too.

This song was one where everyone had their eyes on Parveen. An Usha Khanna composition, and a relatively unpredicted song by Asha Bhosle. Parveen keeps the memory of this foot-tapping number alive with her everlasting grace.

Sharon Prabhakar lent her voice to this song which was a visual treat. A classic Bollywood disco song from the 1980s. Parveen dazzled in a golden dress. She ruled the screen as the disco queen dancing with a never seen before confidence.

Arguably one of the most famous chartbusters of the Bollywood retro disco scene. The hit number brought out the seductress in the actress to the fullest. Bappi Lahiri burst on to the scene with this riveting disco track. And the career-best song of Parveen was crooned by none other than Asha Bhosle.

Parveen Babi passed away on January 20 2005. She was 55. She died from organ failure and diabetes.