Parzaan Dastur aka Sardaar ji from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is All Set to Tie the Knot in February 2021

Parzaan Dastur, the cute little Punjabi boy who used to silently count stars in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is all grown up now and set to tie the knot in February 2021. The actor who has been keeping his personal life away from the limelight has recently taken to his social media to announce that he is going to marry his lady love Delna Shroff.

Sharing a throwback picture of the two, where Parzaan can be seen going on his knees and proposing Delna, he wrote, “Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars.”

Parzaan, who is quite active on social media, often shares the adorable pictures of him and Delna and expresses his love for her. Earlier, he shared a cute picture of them together where the duo can be seen twinning in Hum Tum customized yellow T-shirts. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “When ‘Hum’ finally finds his ‘Tum’... Many of you might not know that I was the voice actor for the character of Hum in the movie.”

He further thanked Kunal Kohli for making him a part of Hum Tum and wrote, “feels great to be a part of such an icon, especially when I can share it with my Bollywood-crazy cutie!”

Parzaan had only one dialogue in the film Kuch Kuch Hota hai but he has become one of the most iconic characters of the film. Recently, he shared an old throwback picture from the film as the film completed 22 years. In the picture, he can be seen with Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the picture he wrote, “Some journeys define a lifetime. #22yearsOfKKHH”

Parzaan had been a part of many Bollywood blockbusters including Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Mohabbatein, Zubeidaa, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Break Ke Baad. He was also the voice of Hum in the film, Hum Tum.