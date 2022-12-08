Pasoori Beats BTS' Butter To Become World's Most Googled Song in 2022; Check The Complete List Here

Looks the like the Pasoori fever is not going to end soon. The Coke Studio soon became an instant hit with its release. And now adding another feather to its cap, Pasoori has been ranked number one in Google’s list of most searched songs for 2022. The melodious song, crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, beat K-pop band BTS’ Butter to secure the first position on Google’s list. Two more Hindi songs - Chaand Baaliyan and Srivalli made it to the global top 10 list.

Google’s ‘Year in Search 2022’ has categorized the biggest trends over the past 11 months, including most searched people, films, news, events and much more.

Pasoori, part of the 14th season of Coke Studio, was released in February. The song became a raging hit on TikTok and Instagram. Its visual appeal, melodious music and heart-touching lyrics made it everyone’s favourite. Its popularity made it clinch the top position by beating other popular songs like Enemy and Believer by Imagine Dragons, and Butter and Dynamite by BTS.

On this occasion, Coke Studio producer Xulfi shared a snap on Instagram to celebrate the achievement. He posted a photo of a news article and penned an emotional note that read, “Can’t thank the universe enough. Just can’t. And can’t thank all of you, the people, enough too. Aap subka dilse shukriya for giving us your love, your attention and your kindness that made our, your Coke Studio’s Pasoori the most Googled song in the world in 2022. Surreal knowing that BTS is second on the list. It’s a music act we researched before the season. And then Imagine Dragons, one of my favourite music acts, is on the list too. Just unbelievable. Congratulations Team”.

Check out the post here-

Here is the complete list of songs:

Aditya A’s Chaand Baaliyan made it third to the top 10 list, whereas Srivalli from the movie Pushpa: The Rise ranked at number 10 in Google’s list of most searched tracks globally.

The data from Google mentions Javed Ali as the singer of Srivalli which implies that it is the Hindi version of the song that ranks here. The original Telugu version has been sung by Sid Sriram. The song has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Read all the Latest Movies News here