1-min read

Passion, Hard Work, Zest for Life Keep Me Going, Says Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti', said that the secret to his high energy was passion, hard work, and zest for life.

IANS

Updated:December 15, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Passion, Hard Work, Zest for Life Keep Me Going, Says Anil Kapoor
Image: Twitter/Anil Kapoor

At 62, Anil Kapoor's fitness level serves as a goal for youngsters. The self-confessed sprint connoisseur is counted among the fittest actors in the industry and is also enthusiastic about yoga and weight training.

Opening up on his fitness secret, he said, "My trainer keeps changing my workouts so that my body doesn't get too comfortable in any one thing. But the idea is to have a good balance between cardio and weight training."

Asked about his diet, the actor commented, "I don't follow any particular plan. I just eat what feels right for my body, and that's usually healthy, simple food."

A sprint fanatic, Kapoor recently got a chance to interact with Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake during the latter's recent visit to India. While Blake was in the country to create awareness on road safety, Bollywood veteran Kapoor reveals the duo took out time to discuss health and fitness apart from their common interest, sprinting.

"I feel lucky to have had the opportunity to watch and learn from Yohan. He is such a consummate professional!" said Kapoor about his experience of interacting with Blake.

Anil Kapoor rose to stardom in the eighties when fitness was not a priority for actors. Quizzed if today's generation of actors is more conscious about health and fitness, the actor smiled and replied: "I'd say that's a fair assumption. The youth of today are very knowledgeable about the science behind health & fitness and are therefore in a good position to make good choices."

After four decades in Bollywood, Anil Kapoor is still super-active in films. His releases thsi year have been Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Total Dhamaal and Pagalpanti. His roster next year comprises Malang and Takht.

So, what keeps so high on energy? "Passion, hard work and a zest for life!" he signed off.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

