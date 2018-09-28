English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pataakha: Is Kapil Sharma Trying to be Friends with Sunil Grover Once Again?
A day before Pataakha’s release, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to wish Sunil Grover good luck.
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have starred together in super-hit TV shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.
After his highly publicized mid-air fallout with comedian Sunil Grover early last year, it looks like Kapil Sharma is finally wanting to mend his equation with him.
A day before the release of Pataakha—Vishal Bhardwaj’s film in which Sunil stars alongside Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan—Kapil took to Twitter on Thursday to wish his former co-star luck.
“Congratulations n best wishes Paji @WhoSunilGrover n my Favourite @VishalBhardwaj sir n @rekha_bhardwaj Mam n the whole team of #Pataakha lots of love n best wishes,” he wrote.
Notably, Kapil and Sunil starred together in super-hit TV shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.
However, on the possibility of doing a show with Kapil again, Sunil recently told Pinkvilla, “We have done a beautiful show together and we made so many people laugh together. I feel gratitude towards the stage. Currently, I am busy with shooting for films and about the future, I can't say anything.”
On working with Vishal Bhardwaj, he told IANS, “As an individual, I had my own approach to play a character. So, initially I was trying to do that. But when I started discussing things with Vishal sir, my approach changed. Sir thinks from a broader perspective, but I was thinking only of my character. So, working with sir made me think differently. I unlearned a lot to learn new things from sir."
After Pataakha, Sunil will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat.
Meanwhile, Kapil, determined to make a comeback with a new TV show sooner than later, is currently in a Bangalore rehab centre trying to get off alcoholism.
