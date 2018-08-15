Pataakha: Sanya Malhotra Shines in One of the Most Striking Trailers of the Year

Loved the trailer Sanya !!! Your first film after Dangal !! Good luck and all the very best !

Those who have been missing Vishal Bhardwaj’s gritty rural set-ups, here’s a god news for you. The director is back with Pataakha, a film that’ll make you sit and take notice of the two sisters who are after each other’s life.Radhika Madan (Badki) and Sanya Malhotra (Chutki) are always quarrelling and it’s not just a verbal fight. They scratch, bite, beat each other up in full public view and it’s not just one day’s affair. They want to tear each other apart. Their father, played by Vijay Raaz, is another gem in the family. He can go to any extent for money.Based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story Do Behnein, Pataakha also has Sunil Grover in an unexpected avatar. With his unique accent, he seems like a weird mixture of sadistic and empathetic personality traits.The show-stealers are Radhika and Sanya though who look absolutely on point under Vishal Bhardwaj’s guidance.Aamir Khan has also wished his Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra good luck for Pataakha. "Loved the trailer Sanya! Your first film after Dangal... Good luck and all the very best," Aamir tweeted on Tuesday night.Pataakha is slated to release on September 28, 2018.