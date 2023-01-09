Pathaan: Aditya Chopra to Decide Between 2 Trailers - One With Salman Khan and the Other Without?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has gripped everyone and the fans are getting impatient to see King Khan in action. As announced earlier, the makers would be releasing the trailer soon but there’s a twist. If the recent reports were to be believed, Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra have yet to decide whether the action-packed and thrilling trailer would also show a glimpse of Salman Khan who would be playing a cameo. Thus, Aditya Chopra had asked the production team to flesh out two separate trailers so he could make up his mind.

According to the sources close to Bollywood Hungama, it remains a secret whether Salman Khan aka Tiger would appear in the much-awaited trailer. The source stated, “That’s the suspense. Aditya Chopra is a mastermind, and he knows how to keep all the cards close to his chest. While the world is aware of Salman Khan’s cameo in the film, he is in two minds - if that should be shown in the trailer or not. And hence, he had asked his production team to cut two promos of Pathaan - one with Salman Khan as Tiger and one without."

The source also added that since Pathaan’s promotional stints rely heavily on the mantra ‘less is more’, such a predicament can be natural. It shared, “The entire campaign of Pathaan is less is more. So there might be less of Bhai, but the communication will stay intact. Who knows, you will get some hints about him in the trailer if not for a full-length presence. Adi has created the best scene of the film with the two biggest superstars of Hindi cinema - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Just wait for the film and the sequence to explode like never before."

While Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand and forms an essential part of YRF’s spy-universe, it would be headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on January 25th and it already finds itself mired in controversies and boycott protests due to various reasons.

