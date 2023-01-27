Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2 Worldwide: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Enters Rs 200 Cr Club In Style

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan has already registered a spot in the Rs 200 crore club within two days of its release. According to a Pinkvilla report, Pathaan has clocked in Rs 220 crore worldwide already, collecting a massive Rs 85 crore gross in India while collecting Rs 28 crore.

The report stated that Pathaan registered the biggest single-day collection in every territory in the country on the occasion of Republic Day. Pathaan has topped the record of Salman Khan starrer Sultan, which recorded a global opening weekend collection of Rs 210 crore

In just 2 days run, Pathaan has already recorded the biggest worldwide three days opening weekend of all time for a Hindi film, by topping the previous record holder, the Salman Khan-led Sultan (2016), which had scored a global opening weekend of Rs 210 crore.

On day 1, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after four years, and audiences thoroughly enjoy it. The film surpassed the Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day. The film also broke the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan on day one was Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore).

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “PATHAAN CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL… #Pathaan is now BIGGEST OPENER [#Hindi films] in #India… *Day 1* biz…⭐️ #Pathaan: ₹ 55 cr [Non-holiday]⭐️ #KGF2 #Hindi: ₹ 53.95 cr⭐️ #War: ₹ 51.60 cr⭐️ #TOH: ₹ 50.75 crNett BOC. #India biz."

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Apart from them, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

