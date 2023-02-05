Pathaan box office collection day 12: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s film Pathaan has registered a spot in the Rs 400 crore club in just 12 days. Pathaan has now become the fastest film to achieve the milestone, beating SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which took 15 days to hit the milestone, and KGF 2, which took 23 days.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “‘PATHAAN’ FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 400 CR CLUB… #Pathaan crosses the enviable ₹ 400 cr mark [Nett BOC; #Hindi] in #India today [Sun]… ⭐️ #Pathaan: Day 12 ⭐️ #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 15 ⭐️ #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 23 #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version only."

Yash Raj Films had previously revealed Pathaan recorded the highest week 1 in the history of Hindi cinema. All the films of YRF’s Spy Universe - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters. The film also had a cameo by Salman Khan, who reprised his role as ‘Tiger’ for the same. Both Shah Rukh and Salman sharing the screen space together received the loudest cheer at the theatres.

Speaking about the film’s success, Shah Rukh said last week during a press conference, “The film was shot during Covid. Everybody has shown so much kindness to the film. We are extremely grateful to the audience. We thank you (audience) on behalf of our team for bringing life back to the big screen."

Deepika added, “I don’t think we set out to break records, we set out to make a film with love and right intentions and most importantly, we had a good time. This is what Shah Rukh taught me on my very first movie."

Read all the Latest Movies News here