Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan Film Marching Towards Rs 1000 Cr Club

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been unstoppable at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film is inching toward Rs 500 crore domestically and Rs 1000 crore internationally. “#Pathaan continues its VICTORIOUS MARCH on weekdays… Will collect ₹ 91 cr [+/-] in *Week 2*, which is an EXTRAORDINARY number… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr, Wed 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 436.75 cr. #Hindi. #India biz," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films has collected Rs 877 crore worldwide and is only going strong. Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema (original language).

Pathaan has already overtaken KGF 2 (Hindi)’s lifetime collection and looks set to overtake SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 as the highest-grossing film in Hindi.

Following the raging success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans for showering love on the film. Shah Rukh Khan recently expressed his gratitude to his fans from the bottom of his heart for their overwhelming support for his film. The actor posted a sun-kissed photo of himself alongside a note on Instagram that read, “The Sun is alone… it Burns… and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on Pathaan”. Several social media users flooded the comments section with lots of love and praise.

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone have collaborated together for the first time in Pathaan. The film is helmed and written by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe, and it marks Khan’s return to the big screen after his 2018 film, Zero.

The film was released on January 25 in Hindi along with dubbed versions in Telugu and Tamil. The action-thriller also saw Salman Khan playing a cameo role. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, a RAW field agent.

Pathaan is also the first Hindi film to gross Rs 300 crore (gross) in its first weekend worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the much-awaited film Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in crucial roles. The project is expected to hit the big screens in June this year.

