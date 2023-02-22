Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has taken the box office by storm. The Siddharth Anand directorial which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was released on January 25 and has already reached the Rs 1000 Crore mark worldwide. In India, it has crossed the Rs 500 Crore mark in less than a month, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films.

On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official social media handle to share the box office collection of the YRF film. He wrote, “After hitting its fifth century, #Pathaan sets its sights on the highest grossing *#Hindi* film in #India: #Baahubali2 #Hindi [Nett BOC]… [Week 4] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.15 cr, Mon 1.20 cr, Tue 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 500.05 cr. #Hindi. #India biz… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

He continued, “#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 4] Fri 5 lacs, Sat 7 lacs, Sun 10 lacs, Mon 5 lacs, Tue 4 lacs. Total: ₹ 18.01 cr. ⭐️ NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 518.06 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj Films, commented on this unprecedented feat by saying, “As a studio, we are humbled with the response that Pathaan has got globally. At Yash Raj Films, we are constantly trying to push the envelope of filmmaking & storytelling, thereby aiming to give audiences a whole new experience whenever they come to the theatres to watch a YRF film.”

He added, “I’m thrilled that we have managed to tick all the boxes with Pathaan and have contributed to the Hindi and Indian film industry at the start of this year by delivering a 1000+ crore gross worldwide and a 500 crore nett Hindi film in India for audiences to love. As a studio, we aspire to make the best films and hopefully leave audiences with a memory they would cherish for a lifetime. I’m glad Pathaan has become that film for people.”

Besides Pathaan only four other films entered the Rs 1000 Cr club worldwide including Aamir Khan’s Dangal, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR, along with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. The plot of the spy thriller traces the life of a RAW agent Pathaan (Played by Shah Rukh Khan) who is commissioned to stop the heinous plan of the militant group Outfit X led by Jim Cal (Played by John Abraham).

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Jawan with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara. Following this, King Khan will be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

