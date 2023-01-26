Pathaan Box Office Day 1: SRK Film Creates History, Likely to Cross Rs 54 Crore, Beat KGF 2

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has created history at the box office. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, is all set to cross Rs 54 crore mark on its opening day. The early estimates suggest that the film is likely to break the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the all India opening of Pathaan is looking to fall in the range of Rs 52.00 to 54.00 crore, though the final figures can be higher too depending on where the single screens land from the mass belts.

Meanwhile, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik tweeted, “25th Jan 2023 is Celebration Day for beloved Mumbai film industry… good days are here again… blockbuster Pathan will cross 50cr today and teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shows another blockbuster on its way . Cheers @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan. It’s party time for Bollywood."

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Apart from them, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited Bollywood film took the box office by storm on Wednesday and it recorded the biggest release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian Cinema. Moreover, this led to the exhibitors increasing over 300 shows of the film all over India after a massive footfall in the first show.

