Home » News » Movies » Pathaan Box Office Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Crosses Rs 900 Cr Worldwide
1-MIN READ

Pathaan Box Office Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Crosses Rs 900 Cr Worldwide

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 18:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Pathaan has been shattering box office collection.

Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has been ruling the box office ever since its release on January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is in no mood to slow down! The Siddharth Anand directorial starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham besides SRK has been ruling the box office ever since its release on January 25. On its 17th day, the YRF film has grossed over Rs 900 Cr worldwide, while its India collection stands at Rs 558 Cr gross. Yash Raj Films’ official Instagram handle took to Instagram to share the news with a poster of Pathaan.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collection of Pathaan. He wrote, “#Pathaan grows at *national chains* on [third Fri]: Thu ₹ 2.42 cr, Fri ₹ 2.58 cr… Expect substantial growth/jump on [third] Sat and Sun, when single screens join the party… Will cross ₹ 450 cr today [third Sat]… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr. Total: ₹ 448.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz." He continued in a separate tweet, “#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 2]: Fri 15 lacs. Total: ₹ 16.55 cr. ⭐️ NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 464.80 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is part of YRF’s Spy Universe. The movie also features Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia among others. In addition, it also features Salman Khan in a cameo role.

On the other hand, a a new video released by Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh Khan explains how he became a romantic hero when in fact his dream of becoming an action hero was not fulfilled initially. He said, “I have only wanted to be an action hero, so for me it is my dream come true. I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead!"

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Pathaan
  3. Shah Rukh Khan
first published:February 11, 2023, 18:20 IST
last updated:February 11, 2023, 18:20 IST
