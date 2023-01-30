Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is achieving the unimaginable at the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is breaking several records. The film which was released on January 25 has collected Rs 271 crores in India in just five days. Sharing the updates, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Pathaan is a #BO TSUNAMI… REBOOTS and REVIVES biz of #Hindi films… Collects UNIMAGINABLE and UNTHINKABLE numbers in its HISTORIC 5-day *extended* weekend… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr. Total: ₹ 271 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥"

The film has already crossed the record of Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 and became the fastest film to enter the Rs 200 crore club. Pathaan surpassed Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day and broke the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan on day one was Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore).

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Jawan, which will see him share the screen with South superstar Nayanthara. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar. After Jawan, he will be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. This will be the first time the actors will be sharing the screen.

