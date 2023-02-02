Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected 667 crores gross worldwide in just 8 days. With the second weekend, the film is expected to cross the 700 crore mark at the ticket window. Pathaan, on its 8th day, registered an insane 17.5 crores nett in India taking the nationwide collection to 336 cr.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared, “#Pathaan shows no signs of fatigue… Collects a big, fat number on Day 8 [Wed], REMARKABLE… Will cross #Dangal in Weekend 2… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr, Wed 17.50 cr. Total: ₹ 336 cr. #Hindi. #India biz”.

The production house also informed that it recorded the highest week 1 in the history of Hindi cinema. All the films of YRF’s Spy Universe - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters. The film also had a cameo by Salman Khan, who reprised his role as Tiger for the same. Both Shah Rukh and Salman sharing the screen space together received the loudest cheer at the theatres.

Out of the four films in the YRF Spy Universe, Pathaan is leading the box office numbers with 667 crores. “TOP 4: YRF SPY UNIVERSE… ‘PATHAAN’ AT NO. 1… 1. #Pathaan [2023]; Worldwide Gross BO: ₹ 667 cr - still running 2. #TigerZindaHai [2017]; Worldwide Gross BO: ₹ 559.86 cr 3. #War [2019]; Worldwide Gross BO: ₹ 477 cr 4. #EkThaTiger [2012]; Worldwide Gross BO: ₹ 318.19 cr”.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar is extremely overwhelmed with the film’s box office numbers. The actor recently held a success meet to address the media as well as his fans to express gratitude. He shared, “We worked very hard. So, we were intensely in work mode. Thank you for supporting the film so much, in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have helped curtailed the happy release of this film. I just want to say there’s so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratefulness. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing life back to cinemas.”

