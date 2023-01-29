Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been dominating the box office since its release. Not only has it become the highest Bollywood opener of all time, but has also shattered multiple records at the box office. The film has already surpassed Rs 300 crore-mark at the global box office in just three days.

According to early trends, SRK’s action-packed thriller is all set to rake in over Rs 54 crores, taking the total collections in the north to Rs 220 crores. All languages aside, the film will score a double century with the Hindi version too, as the four-day Hindi total will be in the range of Rs 212 crores, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has overtaken SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Yash starrer KGF 2 to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club.

Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, surpassed Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day and broke the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan on day one was Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore). The film raked in over Rs 68 crores on day 2. While it earned Rs 38 crore nett on day 3.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Apart from them, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited Bollywood film took the box office by storm on Wednesday and it recorded the biggest release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian Cinema. Moreover, this led to the exhibitors increasing over 300 shows of the film all over India after a massive footfall in the first show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here