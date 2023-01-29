CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » Movies » Pathaan Box Office Day 4: SRK Film Outshines Baahubali 2, KGF 2; Fastest Movie to Earn Rs 220 Cr
1-MIN READ

Pathaan Box Office Day 4: SRK Film Outshines Baahubali 2, KGF 2; Fastest Movie to Earn Rs 220 Cr

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 10:57 IST

Mumbai, India

A still from Jhoome Jo Pathaan song from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

A still from Jhoome Jo Pathaan song from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has created a history at the box office of the Indian cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been dominating the box office since its release. Not only has it become the highest Bollywood opener of all time, but has also shattered multiple records at the box office. The film has already surpassed Rs 300 crore-mark at the global box office in just three days.

According to early trends, SRK’s action-packed thriller is all set to rake in over Rs 54 crores, taking the total collections in the north to Rs 220 crores. All languages aside, the film will score a double century with the Hindi version too, as the four-day Hindi total will be in the range of Rs 212 crores, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has overtaken SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Yash starrer KGF 2 to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club.

Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, surpassed Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day and broke the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan on day one was Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore). The film raked in over Rs 68 crores on day 2. While it earned Rs 38 crore nett on day 3.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Apart from them, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited Bollywood film took the box office by storm on Wednesday and it recorded the biggest release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian Cinema. Moreover, this led to the exhibitors increasing over 300 shows of the film all over India after a massive footfall in the first show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Baahubali 2
  2. bollywood
  3. KGF 2
  4. Pathaan
  5. Shah Rukh Khan
  6. SRK
first published:January 29, 2023, 10:53 IST
last updated:January 29, 2023, 10:57 IST
Read More