Pathaan Director Reveals When Will Promotional Activities For Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Begin

Shah Rukh Khan starrer action-entertainer Pathaan is all set to mesmerize the frenzied fandom across the globe on January 25. While SRK fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie, the superstar has not been promoting it very aggressively. Yes, King Khan has been conducting ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter, but it is only adding to the excitement among fans for the much-awaited film.

Now, director Siddharth Anand has shared that the actor has decided not to opt for the traditional promotional strategy for Pathaan. He also revealed that all promotional activity for the film will take place after its release.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Siddharth said that he wants to bank upon the anticipation of the people who’ve been craving to see King Khan on the big screen. “Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after 4 long years. He has had very limited exposure to people in these four years and the hunger to see him is at an all-time high. It’s palpable and that’s what has contributed in a big way to the buzz that people are saying Pathaan has today,” he said.

Further emphasising his decision, the director added, “SRK. Just these 3 letters spell so much stardom, so much love, and are just so iconic. The entire nation has loved him for so long and we are hopeful that our film will deliver on the promise to give a never-seen-before SRK to audiences. We want the euphoria around his return to reach a crescendo by January 25, the release date of Pathaan. Thus, we will start all our promotional activities only post the release of the film. We are all humbled to be receiving the unanimous love that we are getting for Pathaan so far and we can’t thank people enough!”

Pathaan would form an essential part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe which already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film would also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

