Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand Says Having Shah Rukh Khan In Movie Is A Responsibility: 'We Can’t Misstep'

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham finally announced Pathaan. The trio, who will be seen playing the lead in the movie, dropped the announcement teaser last week and confirmed that the movie will be hitting theatres on Republic Day 2023 weekend. While the plot has been kept under tight wraps, director Siddharth Anand has now opened up about working with King Khan and Deepika.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s comeback film after a long hiatus. The actor was last seen in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018. The film failed at the box office and SRK took a break from the big screen since. Thus, Pathaan will be among the most anticipated movies of the coming year.

Speaking about the movie, Siddharth told India Today that he is honoured to be working with SRK but it also comes with a share of responsibility. “We have the most loved superstar of our generation, Shah Rukh Khan, with us. It is an honour and a responsibility for all of us. So, we really can’t misstep at any point and we ensured that this video was bang for the buck for everyone who was eagerly waiting for SRK to announce Pathaan!" he said. He also called Deepika ‘the biggest female superstar’ of India and expressed his excitement over working with the actors.

Pathaan’s announcement teaser was received with open arms. Fans not only began trending the title on Twitter but a few hardcore SRK fans also made their way to Shah Rukh’s home - Mannat - as a sign of gratitude towards the actor for announcing his comeback project.

Besides Pathaan, SRK also has a couple of other rumoured projects in the making. These include a film with Tamil filmmaker Atlee and a long-reported project with Rajkumar Hirani.

