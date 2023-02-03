Shah Rukh Khan has expressed quite often that he wanted to be an action hero. With Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, the actor finally got to display his action-hero side after years. In a recent interview, Siddharth spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s image as a romantic hero and how they approached him for the film. The director said that although SRK has a romantic hero image, it never feels like he hasn’t done an action film.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddharth said, “It is strange when Shah Rukh says that he is not done an action film. The persona is of an action hero in any case. You feel that he has got an action image. Obviously, he has done romantic films but you never feel he has ever done an action film. Because his persona is out there. His alpha persona. So I always wanted to do an action film with him for a long time so I registered the title Pathaan for a while but eventually, things fell into place."

Sidharth said that Aditya Chopra and he approached SRK for Pathaan even before War was released. “Adi went to him and met him since they are very close friends. He just sussed it out to know what his headspace is; not to offer him the film but just to chat with him. The energy he gave to Adi was that he is open to it. Adi told him the idea and he instantly said a yes and that he’s on."

Meanwhile, ever since its release, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been ruling the box office like no other film. The film is getting an overwhelming response from all and has now crossed Rs 700 crore globally in just nine days.

On Friday, it was reported that Pathaan, on its 9th day, registered an incredible Rs 15.65 crore nett in India. Of this, Rs 15 crore was earned by the Hindi version of the film whereas the rest, Rs 0.65 crore was collected in other regional languages. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also reported the same and wrote, “#Pathaan is HISTORIC… Sets NEW BENCHMARKS in its *extended* Week 1… Weekend 2 will be equally POWER-PACKED… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr, Wed 17.50 cr, Thu 15 cr. Total: ₹ 351 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."

