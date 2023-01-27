Shah Rukh Khan recently made a comeback in the big screen with the recently released Pathaan. The actor was seen alongside an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. While Salman Khan’s cameo won our hearts, there was another interesting guest appearance in the film, which got all the netizens talking. In a scene where Shah Rukh was seen with his foster mom, fans noticed it was interestingly Aamir Khan’s elder sister Nikhat Khan Hegde.

Nikhat Khan was seen playing Pathaan’s foster mother as an Afghani woman. In the movie, as she calls Pathaan her son, she also wraps a taweez locket across his arm at an emotional conversation. Nikhat recently reshared a couple of video clips on her Instagram stories, from audiences who noticed her. One of the fans wrote, “Soo amazing mam (red heart emojis), @nikhat3628 My favourites in one frames." While another Instagram user wrote, “Hamari Nikhat (Our Nikhat) @nikhat3628 #Pathaan."

Speaking of Nikhat, she made her TV debut last year with a Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery. She has been parts of films like Mission Mangal, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, and Saand Ki Aankh among others. Apart from acting, she has also worked as a producer for many hit films like Lagaan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Tum Mere Ho, among others.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has been written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. The action-thriller is a part of YRF’s spy universe films and links back to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) as well as the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War (2019).

Speaking of box office collections, the film has already surpassed the 100 crore mark at the ticket window globally within a day of its release. Pathaan also created history by having the biggest opening collections at the ticket window post pandemic.

