Pathaan First Review OUT: Shah Rukh Khan Film Receives Stellar Rating, See Spoiler-Free Reaction

Several international fans got a chance to see Pathaan before the film kicked off its first shows in India and their spoiler-free review is praising Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s highly-anticipated comeback on the big screen after four long years. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film also marks SRK’s first action film.

The expectations from Pathaan — as a film and at the box office — have been high. Judging the first reviews by viewers, Pathaan is living up to the expectations of fans. A Twitter user wrote, “Just finished watching #Pathaan 🔥 what do I say yaar? GO WATCH!!! LOVEDDDD THE FILM!"

Here’s my quick review of #Pathaan 🔥SRKIANS, it’s our day today! IT’S PATHAAN DAY! GO WATCH THE FILM NOW! ❤️#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/7pHBZV8LFd — Ashweta 🇳🇿✨ (@Sonaholic_Ashu) January 25, 2023

Pathaan opens its first shows in India as early as 6 am. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed Pathaan is releasing across 5200 screens — in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu — in India. The film has received 2500 screens internationally. The total screen counts rounds up to 7700 screens.

While fans’ reactions have begun pouring in, Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were seen at the YRF office on Tuesday night, hosting a special screening of Pathaan for friends and family. Inside pictures reveal that it was an intimate gathering.

Pathaan is set to release on Jan. 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Besides SRK, the film also features a cameo by Salman Khan, connecting it with his Tiger series. While it was rumoured that Hrithik Roshan is also likely to appear in Pathaan, connecting the film with War, a new report has dismissed the rumours, claiming that Hrithik will not be a part of Pathaan.

