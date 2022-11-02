Shah Rukh Khan fans got the surprise of their life on the superstar’s 57th birthday as the makers of Pathaan finally released the much awaited teaser of their next gem from the YRF spy universe. The high-octane teaser that showed King Khan performing slick stunts in his mass avatar has left everyone craving for more. Siddharth Anand, who has helmed Pathaan, shares that the reason behind releasing the teaser on King Khan’s birthday was to add more amp to his special day as well as to quench the curiosity of fans who’ve been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of his film.

Siddharth Anand explained, “The craze for a glimpse of ‘Pathaan’ has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there’s an insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. And it’s all due to the super stardom of this one man – Shah Rukh Khan. His fans, and we are talking of millions of them, have been clamouring for just a peek of him and his film. And thus, there could be no better day to put out the teaser of ‘Pathaan’ than SRK’s birthday”.



The ‘War’ director further revealed that since Pathaan would mark SRK’s comeback on the silver screens after a long gap of four years, the pressure to deliver the teaser was immense. He stated, “He, truly, has been ruling the hearts and minds of audiences for decades and ‘Pathaan’ marks his return to the big screen after a gap of four long years. So, while we decided to surprise them all on his birthday, the pressure to deliver was immense.”



He added further, “We had to make a unit that justifies their wait to see something of Pathaan as well as the fact that we have chosen his birthday to release the first big asset of the film! It had to be spectacular and memorable at the same time and I think we have managed to make them very happy, given the incredible reaction that we are witnessing for Pathaan’s teaser. For us, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion as we are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen. The teaser is just the beginning to deliver on that promise on the big screen on Jan 25, 2023!”

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is an action-thriller and the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019). Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana. Pathaan is scheduled to release on 25 January 2023.

