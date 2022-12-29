Pathaan is 'A Victim Of Controversy', Says Ex-Chairperson Of CBFC Pahlaj Nihalani, More Inside

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan controversy took a new turn on Thursday after the Central Board of Film Certification chairperson Prasoon Joshi revealed that the CBFC examination committee has directed the makers to “implement the advised changes” in the Siddharth Anand directorial including its songs. Now Pahlaj Nihalani, ex-CBFC Chairman has deemed Pathaan ‘a victim of controversy’.

Sharing his thoughts during an interview with ETimes, Pahlaj Nihalani who was once known for his controversial suggestions as the CBFC chairperson has alleged that the censor board must have been directed by the ministry to recommend the said changes. He stated, “There’s no guideline that states that a colour can be cut. You can suggest changes if there’s vulgarity or obscenity. But if they ask for cuts because of colour, it would be a wrong proceeding. There could be pressure from the ministry… Pathaan is a victim of controversy. The CBFC must have got pressurised from the ministry to delete this portion of saffron colour. Otherwise, they had cleared the costume and the shot in the trailer."

He further explained, “It is the committee’s right to decide what cuts and modifications are needed. They will have to see the revised version. Prasoon Joshi might have given a statement but he has no right to watch Pathaan with the examining committee. He must have got pressure from the ministry to see the film carefully because of saffron colour. If they suggest a cut because of colour then it would be a wrong proceeding."

Recalling his time as the CBFC chairperson, Nihalani shared that a similar thing happened around the time of the release of Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He stated, “A letter had come from the Home Ministry because of the law-and-order situation. We had to see that picture carefully. At that time, being the chairman of CBFC, I had taken clarification from the Home Ministry that we will watch the film according to the content of the film. There was nothing in Bajrangi Bhaijaan so we had cleared the film."

For the unversed, people were torn over Pathaan’s first song ‘Besharam Rang’ which featured Deepika Padukone in a saffron-coloured attire that sparked a nationwide controversy. Directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring prominent faces like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is a comeback film for Shah Rukh Khan after Anand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero. The much-awaited film would be a part of the ambitious Yash Raj Film spy universe which already consists of Hrithik Roshan’s War and Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger.

