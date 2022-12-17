'Pathaan is Very Patriotic', Says Shah Rukh Khan Amid Raging Controversy Around Besharam Rang

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the most talked about Hindi film in the country currently. Besides being the comeback vehicle for King Khan, the movie seems to have irked certain sections of the society with its song, Besharam Rang. Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the first song ‘Besharam Rang’ and it caused quite an uproar in the social media ecosystem. While most of them seemed to have loved the new song, others have expressed their displeasure over the outfits worn by Deepika Padukone.

Pathaan, which is set to hit the theatres on January 25 next year, is already facing bans and boycotts calls on social media. The root cause of it all is the colour of choice for Deepika’s outfit in the song Besharam Rang. Several Hindu organisations have taken issue with Deepika wearing a sensual orange monokini in the song. It has triggered protests by Hindu outfits in several parts of India. Madhya Pradesh minister Dr. Narottam Mishra has demanded that changes are made and added that if the costumes are not changed, Pathaan will be banned in Madhya Pradesh.

However, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan proclaimed that the upcoming film is ‘patriotic… but in an action way’. He was asked by the fan if the film is patriotic. “Pathaan is also very patriotic..but in an action way,” the actor replied.

#Pathaan is also very patriotic..but in an action way https://t.co/DIhZaEb1hN— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Earlier , Shah Rukh Khan at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival seemingly addressed the controversy and the hate Pathaan has been receiving. He said, “The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

