Pathaan: John Abraham Pens Heartfelt Note After Dodging Question About Shah Rukh Khan-led Film

Actor John Abraham penned a heartfelt note while reacting to the love he’s receiving for Pathaan’s trailer. The actor plays a villain in the Shah Rukh Khan-headlined film, which also stars Deepika Padukone. While fans are going gaga over Shah Rukh in the trailer, several social media users have also seen fanning over John. Following the reactions, John expressed his gratitude in the note.

“In my years in cinema, this moment, right here… right now, is a special one. It’s amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan. A lot of hard work has been put into making this one. It’s a biggie. Adi has always given me some of my best roles & I can’t wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film! I want to say so much about Pathaan but let’s all wait for Jan 25th! Get set for an awesome big screen entertainer!! Thank you once again for the overwhelming response to our trailer (sic)!!!" his note read.

John made the headlines earlier in the day after a video from an event he recently attended went viral. In the video, many believed that John seemed to have dodged a question about Pathaan and Shah Rukh’s ‘fitness and body.’ In another video, he seemed to avoid a question on Pathaan as well. A journalist asked the actor, “John aaj Pathaan ka trailer launch hua hai.” The actor did not even allow the question to be completed when he said, “Next question.”

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan joins the production house’s Spy Universe. The trailer revealed that Pathaan was inactive for four years but is brought back into action after a terror group plots to attack the country. Shah Rukh is seen performing several high-octane action sequences. The trailer also revealed that Deepika Padukone is also a soldier in the film, designated to help Pathaan in his battle. John Abraham plays the villain in the film. The film is slated to release on January 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News here