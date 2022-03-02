Pathaan: John Abraham vs John Abraham? Shah Rukh Khan Starrer To Clash With Tehran On Republic Day 2023

It seems like John Abraham would be clashing with John Abraham. No, no, we are not talking about Satyameva Jayate 2! Two of John’s upcoming movies are likely to clash at the box office on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films announced that John’s upcoming movie Pathaan, with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is set to release on January 25. The film is set to release on the same day as John’s other film Tehran.

John took to Instagram and shared the first look of Pathaan. “PATHAAN Arriving in theatres on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you @iamsrk | @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf," he captioned the video. While the details of John’s role in the movie are still under the wraps, he will play a prominent role in the movie.

Advertisement

The announcement of Pathaan comes just a few days after John announced he had booked the Republic Day 2023 weekend for Tehran, his first film with Dinesh Vijan. On February 22, John had shared the poster of the movie and wrote, “Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan, produced by #DineshVijan." While John was missing from the poster, the movie featured a landmark view of the Iranian capital city. Now, it is to see if Tehran and Pathaan would lock horns or if the clash would be averted.

Pathaan will mark John Abraham’s first film with Shah Rukh Khan while his third movie with Deepika. John and Deepika were seen in Desi Boyz in 2011 and then reunited for Race 2 in 2013. Besides Pathaan and Terhan, John Abraham also has Attack with Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ek Villain 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh’s 2014 film Ek Villain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.