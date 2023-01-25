Pathaan Leaks Online: SRK, Deepika Starrer Film Available on Torrent Sites for Free HD Download

Pathaan day is finally here! Movie buffs are super excited to witness the spectacle at the cinema halls and we can surely see the excitement among fans on social media. Besides King Khan, the film features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film is a part of YRF’s spy universe. While SRK fans are eager and excited to see the film in theatres, a sad piece of news related to the film is here. SRK’s Pathaan is the latest film to have fallen prey to the piracy gang. The film has been leaked online and is available for free HD download.

According to a report in Times Now, right after the big release, the film has been made available on torrent sites.

The film is reportedly available for download in various qualities on multiple piracy portals.

However, it seems that the fear of piracy cannot stop the Pathaan craze across the country. With advance bookings sales creating history across the nation, Shah Rukh Khan’s film is already predicted to join the Rs 100 crore club by the end of this week.

Speaking of Pathaan, the movie is the latest instalment of the highly-celebrated spy universe established by Yash Raj Films, after Salman Khan’s blockbuster Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. Shah Rukh Khan is playing the titular character Pathaan, an ex-RAW field agent who returns to the field after a long exile to protect India from Jim, the highly dangerous leader of the terrorist group ‘Outfit X’, played by John Abraham. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is playing a spy who joins Pathaan in his mission, in Siddharth Anand’s ambitious film.

Pathaan is hitting the theatres today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Besides SRK, the film also features a cameo by Salman Khan, connecting it with his Tiger series. While it was rumoured that Hrithik Roshan is also likely to appear in Pathaan, connecting the film with War, a new report has dismissed the rumours, claiming that Hrithik will not be a part of Pathaan.

