Beating back boycott calls, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan recorded a bumper opening and the colour of Deepika Padukone’s bikini, which courted controversy for allegedly “hurting Hindu sentiments", continued to be a part of the movie, putting all speculations to rest that it would be removed by filmmakers in the final cut.

The film was released on Wednesday on 5,000 screens across India. A sequence in the ‘Besharam Rang’ song showing Padukone in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting “Hindu sentiments". Protestors found the song objectionable over the use of saffron and green colour bikinis in the song.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had directed the makers of Pathaan to implement “changes" in the movie, including its songs, in accordance with board guidelines.

Last month, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said that the board had asked production banner Yash Raj Films to submit the revised version of the spy action thriller before its release.

In a recent video shared by Yash Raj Films, Padukone revealed that she worked extra hard for ‘Besharam Rang’. “For Besharam Rang, I had to work a lot harder. That’s sort of in a way my solo song. The location we were shooting at was really difficult. Even though the song looks really summery, bright and beautiful, it was actually freezing and extremely windy. So we were working in very very difficult conditions and still to sort of make it look like it was beautiful and sunny was the tough part," she said.

Right Wing Groups Stage Protests

The controversy was first triggered after Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra objected to the song ‘Besharam Rang’, claiming that it hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Mishra said that “the way saffron and green colours have been used" in the costumes used in the song is objectionable.

Earlier in the day, some right-wing organizations held protests against Pathaan in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur. It forced some theatres in Indore and Bhopal to cancel the morning shows.

In Bhopal, Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest at Rangmahal Cinema Hall and forced the theatre owner to remove the poster of Pathaan. The protesters also torn the film’s posters. When asked, the owner of Rangmahal Cinema Hall, Ranveer Singh told PTI that the first show of Pathaan was cancelled due to the protest, while other shows are being held normally.

In Indore, the activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch showed saffron flags at Sapna-Sangeeta cinema hall in protest against the movie and recited Hanuman Chalisa, eyewitnesses said, adding that some of them were also seen carrying sticks.

Police security was deployed at theatres across the country in view of the protests by right-wing organisations. Eyewitnesses said that the police force didn’t allow the protesters to go inside so they staged a protest on the road.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in key roles along with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

(with inputs from PTI)

