Pathaan OTT Release: When And Where to Watch Shah Rukh Khan Film Online

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is all set to take over cinemas next week. While box office predictions are being made by trade analysts, fans are also eagerly waiting for the advance bookings to open. While fans are preparing to see SRK back on the big screen after four long years, the makers also have their attention on the film’s digital release. If a new report is to be believed, Pathaan has locked its OTT release date and platform.

According to IndiaToday.in, Pathaan will hit the digital streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The film is eyeing an April release on the OTT space, locking April 25 as the digital release date. However, Yash Raj Films is yet to confirm.

On Monday, Delhi High Court directed Yash Raj Films to prepare an audio description, close captions, and subtitles in Hindi for hearing and visually impaired people for the film’s OTT release. Besides this, Justice Prathiba M Singh has also directed the producers to submit the same to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a decision on re-certification by February 20, reports Live Law. The decision on re-certification will be taken by March 10.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan joins the production house’s Spy Universe. The trailer revealed that Pathaan was inactive for four years but is brought back into action after a terror group plots to attack the country. Shah Rukh is seen performing several high-octane action sequences. The trailer also revealed that Deepika Padukone is also a soldier in the film, designated to help Pathaan in his battle. John Abraham plays the villain in the film. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 25.

Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh has two more films in the pipeline. These include Jawan with Atlee, which also stars Nayanthara, and Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.

