Pathaan: Protests Break Out In Indore, Hanuman Chalisa Recited Outside Theatre Playing SRK Film

On Wednesday morning, a group of protestors were spotted outside a theatre playing Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s newly released film Pathaan and staged a protest in Indore. According to India Today, a large group of protestors, who are reportedly activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, were seen reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

The report also said that the protestors had come to the Sapna Sangeeta Talkies, where the film was to be screened, with sticks to delay the release in the city. They were also allegedly chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at the venue. The channel revealed that police forces have been deployed and the 9 AM show was cancelled.

Pathaan courted controversy after the movie released its first song, Besharam Rang. The music video was criticised after viewers spotted Deepika Padukone sporting an orange bikini. There were demands from a section of public, including Madhya Pradesh minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, to change the colour of the bikini in the song. However, the makers have decided to retain the outfit.

While the team of Pathaan is yet to react to the events unfolding in Indore, Pathaan is receiving rave reviews from fans on Twitter. Several viewers who caught the morning show of the film were seen raving about Shah Rukh’s entry scene and couldn’t get enough of his on-screen reunion with ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in key roles along with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in key roles along with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The film also connects with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger series and is expected to appear in sequels from Hrithik Roshan’s hit film War.

Since Pathaan is a part of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the storylines of Pathaan and Tiger 3 are interconnected. As per reports, the paths of Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan will ‘constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe’.

