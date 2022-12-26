Pathaan Row: Ayodhya Seer Performs Shah Rukh Khan's 'Terahvi,’ Claims ‘This Will Mark End of Jihad'

Trigger warning: In a shocking turn of events, Ayodhya seer Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni performed Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Terahvi’. For the unversed, Terahvi/Terahveen is a Hindu ritual performed 13 days after funerals. Mahant Paramhans Das performed the ritual days after he threatened to burn Shah Rukh alive. The seer has expressed his anger against Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang.

As reported by the Times of India, Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni performed the ‘terahveen’ for he claimed it would mark the end of ‘jihad’ which he alleged is being propagated by Shah Rukh Khan in his movies. As per the report, he performed the ritual with an earthen pot and recited a few mantras before he smashed the pot. He was joined by a few supporters.

“I appeal to people to set those theatres on fire where ‘Pathaan’ will be screened. Bollywood and Hollywood constantly try to find ways to make fun of Sanatan Dharma and insult Hindu gods and goddesses. In the Pathaan movie, Deepika Padukone wore a bikini which hurt the religious sentiments of saints and of the entire country. Shah Rukh Khan constantly makes fun of Sanatan Dharma. What was the need to wear a saffron bikini and perform such steps in the song?" he asked.

Last week, the seer threatened to ‘burn’ Shah Rukh Khan alive if he meets him. He burnt posters of Shah Rukh and called for a ban on Pathaan in theatres. He added that if theatres played Pathaan, the cinema house would be burnt down.

Pathaan, Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, is part of producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. It will see Shah Rukh as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill, with actor John Abraham playing the antagonist. The film will mark Khan’s return to the big screen after more than four years. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.​

