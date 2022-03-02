Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham Film Has Number of Firsts and Reunions

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have officially announced their upcoming movie Pathaan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and is directed by War helmer Siddharth Anand. The first teaser featured Deepika and John introducing Shah Rukh as Pathan. While the actors faced the cameras and delivered their lines, Shah Rukh maintained a mystery around his look in the movie, teasing that he will unveil his first look soon.

While we wait for the actor to treat fans with his look from the movie, Pathaan is special for various reasons. The movie marks many firsts and a few reunions. Here’s a quick look at them:

- Shah Rukh Khan’s first film since Zero: Last seen on the big screen in December 2018, Shah Rukh took a break from the cinemas after the debacle of Zero. The break lasted for over three years now. The actor was rumoured to be starring in Pathaan but he refused to address reports for so long.

Advertisement

- Shah Rukh Khan’s first film with Siddharth Anand: Siddharth Anand has been directing films since 2005, with Salaam Namaste being his debut film as a director. He has worked with Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and most recently with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War. However, Siddharth and Shah Rukh’s paths never crossed before Pathaan. Fans are eager to see what magic this combination would cast on the big screen and at the box office.

- Shah Rukh Khan’s first film with John Abraham: Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham have never had the chance to work together on a project before Pathaan. While it is a refreshing pairing on screen, it is to see if they will face each other for a massive blowout or will they give bromance goals!

- John Abraham’s first film with Siddharth Anand: Much like SRK, John too hasn’t worked with Siddharth Anand. Given that both of them have experimented with action, we are eager to see how Siddharth and John blow up the screens.

- Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Yash Raj Films after seven years: Shah Rukh had last worked with YRF for Fan. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma and recorded an opening weekend box office collection of Rs 52.35 crore in its opening weekend, as per Bollywood Hungama. The film collected a lifetime collection of Rs 84.10 cr.

- John Abraham reunites with YRF after 14 years: John had last worked with YRF for New York. Released in 2009, the film was directed by Kabir Khan and also starred Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Irrfan Khan.

- Deepika Padukone reunites with YRF after 13 years: Deepika Padukone too hasn’t worked with YRF in a long time. The last film she did under the banner was Lafangey Parindey, which was released in 2010. The film also starred Neil Nitin Mukesh.

- Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Deepika Padukone after nine years: SRK and Deepika had last worked in Happy New Year, directed by Farah Khan. The actors were paired opposite each other while the movie also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani.

Advertisement

- John Abraham reunites with Deepika Padukone after 10 years: John and Deepika too are reuniting after a long time with Pathaan. The actors have previously worked in two movies together — Desi Boyz and Race 2.

- Deepika Padukone reunites with Siddharth Anand after 15 years: While John and Shah Rukh are working with Siddharth for the first time, Deepika has worked with Siddharth very early in her career. The actress and director collaborated on Bachna Ae Haseeno, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Minissha Lamba.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.