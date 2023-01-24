Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Film Revives 25 Cinema Halls That Shut Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it. While fans are eager to see Shah Rukh return on the big screen, it has now been confirmed information that several cinemas, which shut down due to COVID-19, are reopening for Pathaan given the unprecedented buzz and hype that the film is carrying.

More and more cinemas are being encouraged to re-open by the production house, Yash Raj Films, with Pathaan which is the 4th film in the YRF Spy Universe. Post the pandemic, YRF is doing its part as India’s biggest film studio to nurse the theatrical landscape back to pre-Covid levels. Shah Rukh Khan’s superstardom and the buzz on Pathaan can usher in a new dawn for the theatrical business which took a hit during the pandemic.

The cinemas which are reopening with Pathaan are as follows:

1) Kohinoor Cinema, Suratgarh, Rajasthan.

2) Gem Cinema, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

3) Geeta Talkies, Hindaun, Rajasthan.

4) Sangam Cinema, Khandela, Rajasthan.

5) Dreamlight Cinema, Sujangarh, Rajasthan.

6) Prakash Talkies, Nawalgarh, Rajasthan.

7) JRC Movie Palace, Fatehpur, Rajasthan.

8) Jyoti Cinema, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

9) Carnival R Mall, Mulund, Mumbai.

10) Cinekamla Ponda, Goa.

11) Prabhat Talkies, Gondia, Maharashtra.

12) Lajwanti Talkies, Bishrampur, Chhattisgarh.

13) Prabhat Talkies, Bina, Madhya Pradesh.

14) SGL Heritage Cinema, Almora, Uttarakhand.

15) Gyan Cinema, Mahmudabad, Uttar Pradesh.

16) Carnival TGIP Cinema, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

17) PDR Cinema, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

18) M Cinema, Bindki, Uttar Pradesh.

19) Kavita Cinema, Loni, Uttar Pradesh.

20) Rama Cinema, Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

21) Cineshine Cinema, Chhibramau, Uttar Pradesh.

22) J.C. Palace Cinema, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

23) Kapil Cinema, Mawana, Uttar Pradesh.

24) Madhuvan Cinema, Dasna, Uttar Pradesh.

25) Rajkaran Cinema, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Pathaan is set to release on Jan. 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Besides SRK, the film also features a cameo by Salman Khan, connecting it with his Tiger series. While it was rumoured that Hrithik Roshan is also likely to appear in Pathaan, connecting the film with War, a new report has dismissed the rumours, claiming that Hrithik will not be a part of Pathaan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here