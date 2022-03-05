Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Jets Off to Spain for Shoot, Greets Airport Security With Folded Hands

Once again, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has won the hearts of the netizens by treating them to his first glimpse from his forthcoming film Pathaan. Late on Friday night, the Baadshah of Bollywood left for Spain reportedly to complete the shoot of the film, and luckily paparazzi were quick enough to spot him at the Mumbai airport. Needless to say, pictures and videos of the actor from the airport have not thrilled the internet. For travelling, SRK sported a casual look, as he donned a black T-shirt with matching pants and a blue hooded jacket. He also wore black a mask, and headgear. The actor completed his look with white sports shoes and black shades. SRK didn’t stop to pose for the cameras on his way to the entrance of the airport.

It can also be seen in one of the videos, which was shared by a paparazzo account on YouTube, that Shah Rukh Khan was walking towards the entrance of the airport as a person greeted him and big-hearted SRK goes on to hug him. Not just this, but fans are going crazy with the fact that as the CISF personnel gestured him to slow down at the entrance of the airport, the actor obliged, and as soon as the CISF personnel asked him to go ahead, SRK folded his hands in Namaste and entered the airport.

According to a media report, the Baazigar actor is on his way to Spain for the shoots of his upcoming actioner Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit the big screens on January 25, 2023. Taking it to social media, Shah Rukh on Wednesday surprised his fans by unveiling the first teaser and release date of the upcoming action blockbuster. “I know it's late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you,” Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter.

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

The film also features Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

