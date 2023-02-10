Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan continues to rake in the moolah at the box office in its third consecutive week. The film, which has become a sensation among Shah Rukh Khan fans due to adrenaline-pumping action sequences, witty dialogues, intriguing premise and chartbuster songs, is on it’s way to surpass more milestones. Since Pathaan marks SRK’s comeback after five years as well as his first ever action-thriller, the actor reveals that it has been a dream come true for him.

In a new video released by Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh Khan explains how he became a romantic hero when in fact his dream of becoming an action hero was not fulfilled initially. He said, “I have only wanted to be an action hero, so for me it is my dream come true. I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead!"

Crediting Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra for Pathaan’s immense success, Shah Rukh Khan added, “I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth.I’m working with him for the first time, he just knows that this kind of cinema he knows very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes. It’s an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people. I hope you enjoy this larger than life (film), I think its cinematic which is the call of the day. It’s a film you want to watch on a big screen.”

The My Name Is Khan actor concluded by calling Pathaan an all round package. He stated, “I think Pathaan is fun, it’s happy, it’s good looking, it’s technically quite forward, lovely locations, lovely songs, beautiful people and I think the action is very nice!”

Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan, the plot of the film features Shah Rukh Khan as an exiled RAW agent who sets out on a mission to fight against a private terrorist organization Outfit X, run by John Abraham, as they plan to launch a heinous attack on India. The film also sees Salman Khan in a cameo, returning to his function as a RAW agent from the Ek Tha Tiger series.

Next, Shah Rukh is awaiting the release of the comedy-thriller Jawan in June of this year, which will be Tamil director Atlee’s Bollywood debut. The film stars Nayanthara along with Vijay Sethupathi, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, and others. In addition, SRK will also be seen in Dunki, a Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The film will mark SRK’s first collaboration with Hirani and will also star Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News here