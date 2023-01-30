CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Sings Ankhon Mein Teri for Deepika Padukone, Leaves Fans Swooning, Watch Video
1-MIN READ

By: Dishya Sharma

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 19:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan won the fans over when he broke into an impromptu singing session for Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan joined Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and director Sidharth Anand to talk about Pathaan, the box office records and more.

Shah Rukh Khan finally met with the media on Monday to celebrate the success of Pathaan. The actor joined Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and director Siddharth Anand to talk about the film, the box office records and more. However, Shah Rukh won the fans seated in the room over when he broke into an impromptu singing session for Deepika.

As we all know it, Deepika began her career opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shaanti Om, their first scene together being the song Aankhon Mein Teri. SRK brought back the treasured memories when Deepika began singing the song and prompted the superstar to join in. Shah Rukh sang the song and left the fans cheering. Watch the video below:

Shah Rukh also sang a song to introduce John and Siddharth. He sang Dhoom Machale for John and crooned Salaam Namaste for the director.

At the press gathering, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude towards fans, media, audience and his team for their love and support since the film released.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh’s first film in four years. Speaking about being away from the screens for so long, the superstar said that he spent the last four years watching his children grow, learning to cook and more. “I got the time to spend with my family, I got to see them grow. Plus my last film hadn’t worked, so I had already thought of other professions. I thought I would start a restaurant (laughs)," he said.

Pathaan has been smashing box office records. The film, in its extended weekend, has collected a whopping Rs 542 crore at the worldwide box office. The film made history by recording the biggest opening ever for a Bollywood film.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18.
