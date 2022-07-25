Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Deepika Padukone's First Look and She Surely Needs No Bullet To Kill You!

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, on Monday, SRK took to his social media handles to reveal the first look of Deepika from the movie. The short clip shared by the superstar presents Deepika in her intense avatar. She can be seen firing a bullet as she looks straight into the lend with a little blood on her forehead.

In the caption, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you! Presenting @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023.” Deepika also shared the same clip on her Instagram handle.

Needless to say, Deepika’s first look has left netizens completely impressed. While one of the fans wrote, ‘Wow amazing’, another social media user shared, ‘Oh god those eyes enough to kill me’.

Last month, SRK also shared his look from the movie which showed him holding a gun and standing with his back to the camera. In the poster, the actor’s face was partially visible and it looked rugged and bloodied.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. Apart from Deepika and SRK, the film will also star John Abraham. Recently, Deepika and Shah Rukh’s pictures from the film’s Spain shooting schedule also went viral on social media.

Earlier, Anand also talked about Pathaan and shared how he intends to make it the biggest event film of India. “As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world,” he said.

Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here