Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan creates history in advance booking with 5.6 lakh tickets sale

The wait is finally over. Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan has hit the theatres today, January 25. The trailer of Sidharth Anand’s directorial promised an action-packed VFX extravaganza. The film, which will also see Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, is the latest instalment of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe after the Tiger series and War. Pathaan has been in the news ever since the film was announced.

The movie has now created a new record in its advance booking with a total of 5.6 lakh tickets, the second-highest advance booking grosser when compared to past blockbuster releases. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has surpassed movies including Yash’s KGF 2, and Hrithik Roshan’s War. While KGF 2 (Hindi Dubbed) sold approximately 5.15 lakh tickets, War managed to grab Bollywood buffs to the theatre by selling over 4.10 lakh tickets. It was SS Rajamouli’s directed Baahubali that was the highest advance booking grosser with 6.50 lakh sales.

“The film is going to take a historic start at the box office with opening day collections of Rs 45 to Rs 50 cr. The box office revival will begin with ‘Pathaan’, especially looking at its advance booking, which is very rare. It is a great start to 2023 despite being a working day,” Taran Adarsh told PTI.

As per the expert, Pathaan will be released on 5200 screens in India (Hindi, Tamil and Telegu) along with another 2500 screens in the international market. This makes the total worldwide screen count 7700. Pathaan will hit theatres in over 100 countries. Sharing the update, Taran Adarsh earlier tweeted, “‘PATHAAN’ AT RECORD 100+ COUNTRIES, 2500+ SCREENS OVERSEAS… Pathaan hits a century… Will be released in 100+ countries, the HIGHEST for any Indian film ever… Total screen count: 2500+ [Overseas]… A heartening sign for theatrical biz, especially post pandemic.”

#Xclusiv: ‘PATHAAN’ AT RECORD 100+ COUNTRIES, 2500+ SCREENS *OVERSEAS*… #Pathaan hits a century… Will be released in 100+ countries, the HIGHEST for any #Indian film ever… Total screen count: 2500+ [#Overseas]… A heartening sign for theatrical biz, especially post pandemic. pic.twitter.com/LFzzpYYKlI— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2023

The action spectacle, Pathaan will see Shah Rukh Khan as a spy in exile. He sets on a mission with Deepika Padukone to fight against John Abraham’s terrorist organization Outfit X, which plans to launch a heinous attack on India. Interestingly, the film will have an extended cameo from Salman Khan as Tiger. The reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has totally left both their fans and Bollywood’s loyal audiences, highly excited.

