Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Packs Solid Punch In Week 2, Mints Rs 458.90 Cr Nett in India

Showing no signs of slowing down, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film, in its third week of release, has already entered the 400-crore club. Now, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Siddharth Anand’s directorial has 450 crore collection insight just for its Hindi version. This is just the day after, Yash Raj Films declared that Pathaan has already earned Rs 452.95 crore net at the Indian box office, on Thursday, February 9. About to hit its third weekend, the spy thriller is expected to mint crores, as it has no real competition in terms of new releases.

Sharing a poster of the SRK starrer on Instagram, Taran Adarsh revealed that in 16 days, Pathaan has collected Rs. 442.50 crores at the Indian box office. The film critic added that Rs. 442 crore was just for the Hindi version of Pathaan. The Tamil and Telugu dubs of Pathaan have so far minted Rs 16.40 crore, after collection of Rs 20 Lakh on Thursday, February 9. Sharing the combined business of all the versions of the movie, Adarsh claimed that Pathaan has collected Rs. 458.90 crores, so far.

“Pathaan packs a solid punch in Week 2… Absence of major films this week should prove advantageous, especially on [third] Sat and Sun,“ Adarsh wrote before adding the daily collection of the film in the second week of its release.

“NOTE: Pathaan Hindi + Tamil + Telugu combined biz: ₹ 458.90 cr. India biz. Nett BOC,” Adarsh added.

Taran Adarsh also revealed the breakdown of box office benchmarks crossed by Pathaan for its Hindi version. Pathaan entered the elite 400 crore club within just 12 days of the release on January 25.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is part of YRF’s Spy Universe. Apart from SRK and Deepika, the movie also features John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia. In addition, it also features Salman Khan in a cameo role.

Pathaan has already surpassed KGF 2 as the second highest-grossing film ever and is now just behind Baahubali 2. And looking at the trend, it would not be a surprise if the Shah Rukh Khan starrer leave the SS Rajamouli directorial as well.

